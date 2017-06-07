Lady Hornets youth basketball camp set for June 12-14

The 2017 Lady Hornet Basketball Camp is set for June 12-14 at the Bryant Middle School gym. Sessions will go from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The camp is open to players going into third through eighth grade.

Registration fee is $40 per camper.

Campers will work out with the Lady Hornets. Daily activities include fundamentals, relays, competitive drills, and actual scrimmage time.

To register or for more information, contact Coach Brad Matthews at bmatthews@bryantschools.org. Campers can register the first day of camp.