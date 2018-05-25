Bryant’s Inman named All Arkansas Prep Soccer Coach of the Year

Nicole Inman, the Bryant Lady Hornets soccer coach who led the team to the Class 7A State finals in her first year, has been named All Arkansas Preps Girls Soccer Coach of the Year by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Inman, a long-time club soccer coach, will be among those honored at a banquet on June 16, which will feature guest speaker Jackie Joyner-Kersee, an Olympic track champion.

Inman led the Lady Hornets to a 17-6 record this season, 10-4 in the 7A-Central Conference. Bryant won 10 out of 11 matches going into the State final against Rogers. The Lady Moutaineers eked out a 3-2 victory in overtime for the State title.