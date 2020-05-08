May 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

School record performances highlight Bryant boys work at State

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets rode two school-record performances to an eighth-place finish at the Class 7A State Track and Field Championships at Cabot High School on Thursday. The Hornets scored 44 points to place behind team champion Bentonville (95), Rogers (80), Rogers Heritage (69.50), North Little Rock (68), Little Rock Catholic (58), Little Rock Central (57), and Springdale Har-Ber (50.5).

The Hornets 4 x 400 meter relay team of Austin Vail, Steven Murdock, Darian Jarrett, and John Winn set a new school record in a winning time of 3:19.84. The previous record of 3:23.26 had been set on the same track earlier this season at the Cabot Panther Invitational. The State championship earned the quartet a spot in the Meet of Champions on Saturday, May 17, at Heber Springs High School.

Mar’Kevius Nelson also set a new school record, placing second in the triple jump in a distance of 44′ 10.5″, breaking his own record of 44′ 8″, which he set at the Conway Wampus Cat Relays earlier this season. Nelson earned All-State honors with his runner-up finish.

“The 4 x 400 meter relay team ran just an awesome race,” commented Hornets coach Steve Oury. “Austin Vail got them off to a great start and then both Steven Murdock and Darian Jarrett ran sub-50 second legs. John Winn saved enough in the tank in the last 200 to hold off Har-Ber. It was great to get the win, but to break 3:20 made it even sweeter.

“I can’t say enough about the job Mar’Kevius Nelson did in the triple jump,” he added. “To go from not even placing in the conference meet to earning state runner-up honors is amazing. Coach Brad Stroud has done a great job with him and the rest of our jumpers.”

Also scoring for the Hornets were the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Devon Davis, Charlie Terry, Clifton Hampton, and Mark Winn, who placed third in a time of 8:20.95; Makiya Hunter in the long jump (sixth place in 20’9.5″); Jarrett in the long jump (eighth place in 20’8″) and 400 meter dash (sixth in 50.34); John Winn in the 400 meter dash (fourth place in 49.64); Murdock in the 400 meter dash (fifth place in 50.23) and the 200 meter dash (sixth in 22.42); and Clifton Hampton in the 800 meter run (eighth place in 2:02.38).

“Unfortunately we had several disappointing performances in some key events in which I expected us to score points,” Oury related. “I hate it for the kids involved in those events. They all expected to do well and to come away from those events with no points is just too much to overcome if we expect to contend for a top-three finish.

“Fortunately we have a lot of talent coming back next year and, with us switching back to the Central Conference, I think we are set up to have a great season next year,” he concluded.