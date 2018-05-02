Second-half burst lifts Bryant boys past North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Ricky Barrientos scored two goals in the second half to snap a 1-1 tie and spark the Bryant Hornets to a 4-1 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats on Tuesday night. With the win, coupled with Cabot’s 2-0 loss to Fort Smith Northside, clinched the No. 4 seed from the 7A-Central Conference to the Class 7A State Tournament at Rogers starting May 10.

The Hornets will host Conway on Senior Night this Friday then open tourney play on the first day at 10 a.m., against the No. 4 seed from the 7A-West, which could still be any one of four or five teams.

“We gave up an early goal from a mistake in the back,” noted Hornets head coach Richard Friday regarding Tuesday’s win. “But we recovered quickly with a goal from Jhorman Cruz from a cross from Brandon Delgadillio.”

The match was tied 1-1 at the half but Barrientos scored his goals then Jonathan Guerra put the finishing touches on the victory with a late goal.

“We played better but we have to finish opportunities and stop making simple mistakes,” Friday stated.