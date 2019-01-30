Second-half surge keys Blue Lady Hornets’ win over Cabot South

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Mary Beth James tries to get a shot away against a Cabot defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Mary Beth James, Abby Gentry and Natalie Edmonson each hit clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School hold off the Cabot South Lady Panthers for a 37-30 victory at the Bethel gym on Tuesday night.

Edmonson had 5 of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter and Gentry had 4 of her 6 points down the stretch.

The game was tight in the first half. The Lady Hornets held a 6-4 lead after a quarter, but it was tied 12-12 at the half. The third quarter put Bryant Blue in the driver’s seat, sparked by 7 points from Emileigh Muse. The Lady Hornets held a 26-23 edge going into the fourth.

Muse finished with 9 points in the game. Mary Beth James added 5 with Anna Kate Jordan and Simone Dinstbier contributing 2 points apiece.

“The girls played sluggishly the first half,” said Bethel coach Joe Cook. “They woke up and played a lot better the second half. We rebounded better on the defensive end and hit some key free throws down the stretch to extend the lead and ice the game.”

Abby Gentry (12). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The win improved the Lady Hornets’ record to 7-6 going into their final two games of the season. They’ll travel to North Little Rock on Monday, Feb. 4, then host Cabot North on Tuesday to close out the campaign.

Emileigh Muse (Photo by Kevin Nagle)