Bethel girls unable to overcome early deficit in seventh-grade contest

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Jadyn Miller fires a shot over a Cabot South defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

A 12-4 start in the first quarter set the tone for the seventh-grade basketball game between the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School and the Cabot South Lady Panthers on Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers rode that early lead to a 34-16 victory at the Bethel gym.

“The girls played hard but allowed way too many shots in the lane and missed too many shots in the lane,” said Bethel coach Joe Cook. “Jadyn Miller played well against their pressure.”

Miller wound up with a team-high 8 points. Saffy Purdom added 6 and Mackenzie Matson scored 2.

Cabot South led 20-10 at the half and 26-14 going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Hornets return to action on Monday with a trip to North Little Rock.

Saffy Purdom (41) tries to get a shot away in traffic. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Sophia Cimino fires a pass past a pair of Cabot South defenders. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)