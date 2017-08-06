Senior American Legion Mid-South Regional Tourney down to final day

August 5, 2017 Baseball-Senior Legion

2017 SENIOR AMERICAN LEGION MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Kirsch Rooney Stadium/John Ryan Stadium, New Orleans, La./Tulane University

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Game 1 — Bryant Black Sox (Arkansas champion) 9, Columbia Post 19 (Tennessee champion) 6

Game 2 — Jefferson City Post 5 (Missouri champion) 11, North Mississippi Indians of Amory Post 25 (Mississippi champion) 0

Game 3 — Pedal Valve Cardinals of LaPlace (Louisiana champion) 11, Ottawa Arrows (Kansas champion) 1

Game 4 — Ada Braves (Oklahoma champion) 7, Retif Oil of New Orleans (Host team) 2

Thursday, Aug. 3

Game 5 — Columbia, Tenn., 8, Ottawa, Kansas 5

Game 6 — North Mississippi of Armory 8, Retif Oil of New Orleans 2

Game 7 — Bryant Black Sox 4, Pedal Valve of LaPlace, Desrehan, La., 2

Game 8 — Ada, Okla. 3, Jefferson City, Mo., 1

Friday, Aug. 4

Game 9 — LaPlace Pedal Valve of Desrehan, La., 2, North Mississippi of Amory 0

Game 10 — Columbia, Tenn., 4, Jefferson City, Mo., 3

Game 11 — Ada, Okla., 5, Bryant Black Sox 4, 10 innings

Saturday, Aug. 5

Game 12 — Bryant Black Sox* 5, Columbia, Tenn., 2

Game 13 — LaPlace Pedal Valve of Desrehan, La., vs. Ada, Okla., Braves*, ppd., rain

Sunday, Aug. 6

At Tulane University

Game 13 — LaPlace Pedal Valve of Desrehan, La., vs. Ada, Okla., Braves, 9:30 a.m.

Game 14 — Bryant Black Sox vs. game 13 winner**, 1 p.m.

Game 15 — if necessary***, 7 p.m.

*Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

**If three teams remain after game 13, the winner of game 11 automatically draws the bye in game 14.

***Fifteen games will be needed if game 11 winner loses game 13 or game 12 winner wins game 14.

 

