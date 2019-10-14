Senior girls finish second at Danny Westbrook Invitational

At their lone home meet of the Fall, the Danny Westbrook Invitational at Bishop Park, the Bryant Lady Hornets finished second only to Hot Springs Lakeside. They accumulated 97 points to Lakeside’s 69. Russellville was third at 103 followed. By Conway (110) and Heber Springs (110) in the field of 14 schools.

The Lady Hornets were led by Madison Dettmer and McKenzie Hicks who finished ninth and 10thoverall. Dettmer ran a 21:34.80 and Hicks finished in 21:36.28.

Conway’s Sara Holman won the 5K in 19:28.72.

Jillian Colclasure was 25th as the Lady Hornets’ third runner to finish. Her time was 22:14.09. Olivia Orr was 28th with a time of 22:30.32.

Aryn Stiles finished 32nd in 22:37.09 with Caroline Pelton placing 36th in 22:50.76 to complete Bryant’s top seven.

For the junior girls, running a 3200, Mariel Ocana and Grace Taylor led the way for Bryant. Ocana was eighth overall in 13:37.57 and Taylor was ninth in 13:39.27.

Meg Swindle of Conway won the race at 12:43.48.

For the Junior Lady Hornets, Adalynn Mellon, Haley Avila and Aidan Fisher each finished in the top 20. Mellon’s 13:51.32 was good for 16th. Avila’s 13:56.22 finished 17th and Fisher ran a 13:59.55 to garner 19thplace.

The next group of Bryant girls finished 29th, 30th, and 31st. They were Perla Limon (14:10.15), Gracie Rocha (14:11.14) and Sydney Pomtree (14:14.95).

“Our junior high girls ran a great race,” said Bryant Junior High coach Brooke Meister. “We took third place behind Lakeside and Conway, but we knew that the race was going to be a close one. I could not be more proud of how well our girls ran. We had a lot of girls PR and I could not ask for anything more.”

Bryant teams compete next Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lake Hamilton Invitational, which is held at Oaklawn Park, the site of the Class 6A State meet on Nov. 9.