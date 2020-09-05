September 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2008

Bryant earns first league win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team captured its first win of the season in dramatic fashion against the 7A-Central Conference rival Lady Tigers of Little Rock Central on Thursday, Sept. 4.

After losing a tough opening game, 23-25, then falling 16-25 in the second, the Lady Hornets were a game away from a loss but they rallied to win three straight, 25-18, 25-20 and 17-15, to gain the victory.

“We played strong,” declared Bryant coach Doug Maxwell. “In game one, we battled back and forth until the end then we had a serving error that gave them the ball then we hit the ball in the net which gave them the win.

“We lost a little focus in game two but still rallied hard,” he related. “Then we came back and played strong in three and four. In game five, at one point we were down 6-3 then 9-5 but we wound up winning. It showed a lot about these young ladies to battle back like that and get through that mental . . . it’s one of the things we’ve been working on, getting down there at the end, having an opportunity and not putting it away.”

Junior Ty Lindberg led the Lady Hornets with seven kills and five blocks. She also was 20 of 20 on her serves with one ace and eight digs. Fallon Warner contributed three kills and Jordan Armstrong had three blocks to go with 10 assists.

Also in service, Brittany Hurd was 11 of 12 with an ace, Heather Light 9 of 10 with two aces, and Warner 6 of 8 with two aces.

Light also led with nine digs. Brianna Hays contributed five and Amber Cope three.



