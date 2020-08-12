August 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Several BHS golfers have a good day at first home match

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008)

For the second time during the week, Peyton Weaver was the girls’ individual medalist while five Bryant boys shot nine-hole rounds of 40 or better on Thursday when the BHS teams played their first home match at Hurricane Country Club.

Benton and Lake Hamilton competed in the match with Bryant head coach Keith Dale splitting his squad into two teams.

Weaver led the Bryant Blue girls to team honors with her round of two-over-par 38. Bryant Blue finished with a team total of 150. Lake Hamilton was second at 154 followed by Bryant White (163). Benton only had two girls playing, one short of a team score.

Austin Harmon paced the boys with a round of 38, leading Bryant White to team honors at 157. Lake Hamilton’s group combined on a 160 with Bryant Blue combining in a 186 and Benton producing a 214.

Chase Thornton, who started and ended his round with birdies, turned in a round of 39 for Bryant White. Tyler Green and Logan Moore each finished at 40 while Drew Castleberry of Bryant Blue carded a 39. Ross Weaver finished with a round of 41.

In addition, Zach Byars turned in a 56, Jonathan McVay a 65 and Chris Lewis a 67 for Bryant White. For Bryant Blue, Luke Brantley carded a 50. Brent Barker finished at 56, Drew Brown 59 and Mark Winn 61.

Among the girls, Savanna Cathey paced Bryant White with a 44. Joining Weaver on the Bryant Blue team were Abigail McGee (50), Kaylee Newell (62) and Jacie McMahan (70). Cathey was joined by Carley Miller (53), Josie Hill (66) and Tiffany Robinson (67).

For Lake Hamilton’s girls, Sydney Roper turned in a 42 to finish second to Peyton Weaver. Rachel Asherman carded a 53 followed by Hannah Joe (59), Hayley Gibson (66) and Hailey Hall (71).

Benton’s girls were Jenna Jamison (54) and Christyn Coffman (59).

Lake Hamilton’s boys were paced by Josh Coke’s 39. The Wolves included two players with rounds of 40, Jake Palmer and Chandler Cain. Logan Steed shot a 41 and Ryan Baker turned in a 44.

Benton was paced by Reid Yarberry’s 46. Justin Lee shot a 51 while Joe Adams turned in a 55 and Luke Jamison added a 62.

Bryant is set to return to tournament play at the Simmons Invitational Tournament in El Dorado on Monday, Aug. 13.