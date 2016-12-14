Solomon announces post-season honors for Lady Hornets volleyball team

Photos courtesy of Kevin Nagle and Rick Nation

Juniors Ashlyn Lee and Raven Loveless along with freshman Lylah Washington have been named 7A-Central All-Conference, it was announced by Bryant Lady Hornets head coach Beth Solomon at the team’s post-season banquet Monday.

Solomon announced team honors as well.

Lee, the team’s setter, led the team with 559 assists and, along with Loveless and senior Alex Dillard, played the most sets during the 2016 season.

Loveless was the team leader with 211 kills on the season while Washington led the team in kill percentage. Solomon also noted that Washington is the first player to be moved up to play varsity as a freshman.

Senior Sarah Clemmons earned the award for most service aces with 46. She also took top honors with the most blocks with 58 along with 14 blocking assists.

Senior Alex Dillard, a four-year letterman, earned the serve-receive award and senior Riley Hill earned the award for most digs.

Junior Reagan Dabbs was awarded for having the highest serving percentage. She was good on all of her 112 serves during the season.

Lee, Hill, Loveless and Brittney Warner were noted as second-year lettermen. Kyla Baker, Regan Blend, Clemmons, Dabbs, Macey Loudon, Cassie Ray and Washington were each first-year lettermen.

Also distributed at the banquet were awards voted on by the players.

Emily Hall and Loudon received the Most Improved Award and Blend and Sarah Kennedy were voted the Best Attitude Award.

Loveless was honored with the Most Influential Award while Dillard was voted to receive the Leadership Award.