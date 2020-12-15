December 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Dylan Rogers

Hornets second at OBU meet

ARKADELPHIA — The Little Rock Catholic Rockets took team honors with a whopping 576 points at a swim meet held at Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday, Dec. 12. But the Bryant Hornets were second with 298, topping Magnolia (25) and the rest of the 11-team field.

The meet included Bryant’s first efforts in a diving competition with sophomore Caleb Thomas picking up first-place points for his effort on the one-meter board.

Just two days before, the Hornets competed in a sprint meet at UALR.

At OBU, Jordan Combs was Bryant’s leading scorer highlighted by his second-place finish in the 500 freestyle. He clocked in with a time of 6:08.47. He was also seventh in the 200 free (2:15.60), contributing 29 points to the team score.[more]

Justin Combs

Andrew Dull added 26 points with sixth-place finishes in both the 200 IM (2:35.55) and the 100 back stroke (1:09.35).

Dylan Machycek matched Combs for the highest placing for the Hornets. He was second in the 100 back with a time of 1:06.18. By finishing 12th in the 100 fly (1:10.36), he accounted for 22 points for the Hornets.

Kyle Douglas had a sixth-place finish in the 100 breast, clocking in at 1:13.86 while Nick Hoffpauir garnered sixth-place points in the 500 free (6:41.45) to go with a 10th in the 200 IM (2:49.47).

Dylan Rogers was seventh in the 100 fly (1:07.56) and 11th in the 100 back (1:15.44) to contribute 18 points to the Bryant cause. Jesse Wolf contributed 15 points by taking eighth in the 100 free (1:00.57) and 13th in the 100 back (1:17.62).

Ross Grant and Blake Heil each scored in two events as well. Grant was ninth in the 100 free (1:02.83) and 13th in the 200 free (2:35.55). Heil was 12th in the 200 IM (2:59.75) and 15th in the 100 breast (1:23.94).

Hayden Stewart pitched in nine points with a ninth-place finish in the 100 free (1:08.71); Casey Ball was 10th in the 200 free (2:30.44); Aaron Kizer finished 14th in the 100 fly (1:23.48); and Cory Campbell was 15th in the 200 free (3:02.08) to complete the individual scoring.

In the relays, Bryant’s best finish was a third in the 400 freestyle. Douglas, Dull, Wolf and Combs combined on a time of 4:05.08.

The Hornets were fifth in the 200 medley relay with Machysek, Douglas, Rogers and Combs combining on a 2:02.29. They were also fifth in the 200 free (1:47.61) with Wolf, Rogers, Stewart and Machycek teaming up.

In the sprint meet at UALR, Machycek turned in Bryant’s best times. In the 50, he was 19th overall in a field of 72 with a time of 25.69. In the 100, his 58.60 was 21th overall in a field of 67.

The Hornets return to competition on Jan. 15, 2010, at OBU.

Archives
December 14, 2020
December 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

