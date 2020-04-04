This date in Bryant athletics history: 2012

Sory’s muscle, Jenkins’ pitching, Taylor’s bunt(!) lifts Lady Hornets past Russellville

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Kayla Sory blasted a pair of two-run homers and Peyton Jenkins fired a no-hitter as the[more] Bryant Lady Hornets softball team improved to 20-0 on the season with a 6-0 win over the Russellville Lady Cyclones Tuesday night.

Jenkins out-hit the Lady Cyclones herself with two doubles and a triple. To go with her no-no, she struck out 11 with just one walk.

“Russellville has a solid team with a good pitcher,” commented Lady Hornets coach Debbie Clark. “I thought we played well and executed on both offense and defense.”

The Lady Hornets had met the Lady Cyclones in the semifinals of the River City Rumble Invitational Tournament at Van Buren on Saturday but, not wanting Bryant’s batters to see the freshman pitcher, the Russellville coaches fielded their junior varsity team and lost 12-0 in three innings.

“We had scouted them in their first game at Van Buren,” Clark noted. “And the varsity had studied the reports.”

In the first, Jenkins smacked her initial double then Sory unloaded to make it 2-0.

In her next at-bat, Jenkins ripped her triple and, stunningly, Clark had slugger Jessie Taylor lay down a bunt on a safety squeeze. Jenkins scored and Taylor reached base eventually scoring as well with Cassidy Wilson picking up the RBI.

“Everyone was surprised,” Clark acknowledged. “Jessie very rarely bunts. We were only up 2-0 at that point and we were trying to get something going offensively. It worked.”

Sory capped off the victory with a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth following Jenkins’ second two-bagger.

“Kayla Sory was a ‘Beast” with the bat,” Clark stated.

Bryant also won the junior varsity game behind the pitching of Jordan Williams. Clarks’s “Baby Beasts” Sydney Gogus and Bree Sanders each belted home runs.

The Lady Hornets travel to Conway this Friday.