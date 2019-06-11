Sox 15U team overwhelms Cabot entry

To say the Cabot 15-year-old American Legion team was over-matched by the Bryant 15U Black Sox when they met at Bishop Park on Monday night, might be an understatement.

The game only lasted one inning when the Sox rolled up 20 runs on 11 hits, six walks, four Cabot errors and a hit batsman.

Colby Morrow allowed one hit in the only inning that Cabot batted. It was a single to Gunner Dollarhide. Morrow fanned two.

Logan White, Cade Parker, Gavin Burton and Caleb Greiner each had two hits for the Sox. White and Parker drove in three apiece.

Now 2-0 on the season, the 15U Sox are scheduled to play at Bauxite on Tuesday.

White singled to lead off the bottom of the first. He stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on Kyler Pabon’s grounder to third.

The inning revved up with Parker’s double. Burton singled him in and took second on a late throw to the plate. Greiner lined a single to center for an RBI to make it 3-0.

Greiner stole second and, after a pitching changed, took third on a passed ball as Morrow was drawing a walk. Another passed ball allowed Greiner to score. Drew Hatman walked as did B Prather, loading the bases. A wild pitch got Morrow home then another allowed Hatman to score as D Jones drew a walk.

Prather scored on a wild pitch as J.T. Parker walked. Jones came home when White’s grounder to third was misplayed. Pabon singled to load the bags again then Parker scored on a passed ball and White came in on a wild pitch to make it 10-0.

Cade Parker reached on an error as Pabon came in. With Parker at second, Greiner came through with a two-out single and Morrow yanked an RBI knock to right.

Hatman beat out an infield hit to fill them up again. Prather’s walk forced in run number 13. Jones’ drew a free pass and Morrow came in. Hatman scored when J.T. Parker’s grounder to short was booted.

White then singled to right, driving in two, making it 17-0. And when Pabon’s fly to center was dropped, it was 18-0. Cade Parker then capped off the onslaught with a two-run single to right.

Burton singled again and, though Cabot was able to record the third out at that point, the game was called.