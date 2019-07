Sox hope to defend crown at 2019 Senior Legion State Tournament

All 16 teams in the division will begin the 2019 Senior American Legion State tournament on Friday at two fields in Conway including the two-time defending State champion Bryant Black Sox.

The tournament will be held over two weekends with half the field being eliminated the first weekend. Games on Friday and Saturday will be held at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas and at Curtis Walker Park. Starting Sunday, all games will be played at UCA.

The Sox, who open against Arkadelphia at Curtis Walker at 10 a.m., on Friday are 21-9 on the season.

Here are the brackets:

2019 SENIOR AMERICAN LEGION STATE TOURNAMENT

At Conway

Friday, July 19

At UCA Bear Stadium

Game 1 — Texarkana vs. Russellville, 6 p.m.

Game 2 — Paragould vs. Conway, 12:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Cabot vs. Little Rock, 10 a.m.

Game 4 — Fort Smith vs. Searcy, 8 p.m.

At Curtis Walker Field

Game 5 — Bryant vs. Arkadelphia, 10 a.m.

Game 6 — Sheridan vs. Benton, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 — El Dorado vs. Batesville, 6 p.m.

Game 8 — Mountain Home vs. Maumelle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

At Curtis Walker Field

Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Game 3 loser vs. game 4 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner, 8 p.m.

At Bear Stadium

Game 11 — Game 5 loser. Vs. game 6 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 12 — Game 7 loser vs. game 8 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 15 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 16 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

At Bear Stadium

Game 17 — Game 13 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 18 — Game 14 loser vs. game 11 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 19 — Game 15 loser vs. game 10 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 20 — Game 16 loser vs. game 9 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 26

At Bear Stadium

Game 21 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 wininer

Game 22 — Game 15 winner vs. game 16 winner

Game 23 — Game 20 winner vs. game 19 winner

Game 24 — Game 18 winner vs. game 17 winner

Saturday, July 27

At Bear Stadium

Game 25 — Game 21 loser vs. game 23 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 26 — Game 22 loser vs. game 24 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 27 — Game 21 winner vs. game 22 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 28 — Game 27 loser vs. game 28 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

At Bear Stadium

Game 29 — Game 27 loser vs. game 28 winner

Game 30 — Game 27 winner vs. game 29 winner

Monday, July 29

At Bear Stadium

Game 31 — if needed