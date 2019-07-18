Bryant team begins play in Babe Ruth 15U Regional Friday

The Bryant Black Sox 15U team will open play in the 2019 Babe Ruth Southwest Regional Tournament in Pine Bluff on Friday at 10 a.m., against Ozark TriCounty. The tournament is a double-elimination bracket with games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, possibly Tuesday.

The champion of the tournament advances to the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, N.D., which stated on Aug. 6.

The 15’s include J.T. Parker, Caleb Greiner, Gavin Burton, Connor Martin, Drew Hatman, Calvin Myles, Colby Morrow, Braxton Prather, Jaxon Ham, Cade Parker, Logan White, Dylan Jones, Hayden Thompson and Kyler Pabon.

Bryant is 15-3 on the season and earned a bid to the Regionals by reaching the championship round of the State Tournament against White Hall. Though White Hall won the title game 13-11, as a host team, they were already slotted into the Regional opening a bid for the runner-up.

2019 BABE RUTH SOUTHWEST REGIONALS TOURNAMENT

13-15 year-old division

At Pine Bluff

Friday, July 19

Game 1 — Bryant vs. Ozark TriCounty, 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Eagle Pass, Texas vs. Pine Bluff North, 4 p.m.

Game 3 — Plainview, Texas vs. Tallassee, Ala., 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Siloam Springs vs. White Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6 — Game 3 loser vs. game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Game 9 — Game 8 loser vs. game 5 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Game 7 loser vs. game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 22

Game 13 — Game 11 loser vs. game 12 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 13 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

Game 15 — if necessary, TBA

