July 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Sport Shop Sox clobber Harrison at AA State

SHERIDAN — Hunter Oglesby allowed one unearned run and three hits, walked no one and struck out nine and the Bryant Sport Shop Black Sox hammered out 14 hits including three by Cameron Coleman Sunday in an 11-1 win over Harrison McDonalds at the AA American Legion State Tournament.

It was the Sox’ third win in as many games at the tourney, their second straight by an 11-1 run-rule margin and it thrust them into the winners bracket final against Hot Springs Lakeside, which edged Sheridan 9-7 on Sunday. The tournament is set to continue this Friday. The Sox will take on Lakeside at 5:30 p.m., with the winner clinching a slot in the championship round.

Sport Shop improved to 18-10 with the victory.

Harrison scored its lone run in the first inning. Andrew Crawford singled, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Daniel McCormick and scored when Dalton Sattler’s grounder to short was misplayed.

But Oglesby struck out clean-up hitter Tal Parker and got Quinn Cherry to ground into a force to end the inning.

McDonalds managed to get only one runner as far as second base after that. After fanning two while retiring the side in order in the second, Oglesby pitched around a one-out error in the third, a lead-off single in the fourth (when a sacrifice got the runner to second but no further), a one-out single in the fifth and a lead-off error in the sixth.

In the meantime, the Sox put up crooked numbers in three innings. They’d taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Coleman singled, stole second, took third on an errant throw and scored on a two-out base hit by Caleb Chaffin.

They struck for five runs in the second to take control of the game. The bottom of the Bryant order ignited the uprising. Christian Harp, Myers Buck, C.J. Wallace and Jeffrey Hastings cracked consecutive singles before Coleman ripped a triple. Oglesby walked and stole second, drawing a throw that was mishandled allowing Coleman to sprint home, making it 6-1.

The onslaught resumed in the fourth. Hastings singled, Coleman walked and Oglesby singled. Joey Cates delivered a sacrifice fly then Jordan Gentry belted a two-out single to make it 9-1.

Bryant made it a run-rule margin in the top of the sixth. Cates led off with a single and stole seocnd. Chaffin’s grounder to first was kicked then Gentry came through with a sacrifice fly. Harp grounded into a force at second but advanced when the relay to first went awry. Buck reached on an error that sent Harp to third. He scored from there on a two-out single by Wallace.