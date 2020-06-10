June 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Sport Shop Sox ride 10-run second to tourney-opening win

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PARAGOULD — Hunter Oglesby pitched a one-hitter over four innings and Dalton Holt went 3 for 3 as the[more] Sport Shop Black Sox Junior American Legion team of Bryant opened the Dr. Pepper Invitational Tournament with a 13-1 win over Paragould on Friday night.

The Sox broke open a 1-1 game with a 10-run second all after two were out. Holt capped the outburst with a two-run triple.

The Bryant team improved to 5-4 with the win. They were set to return to action tonight at 7 against a team from Dyersburg, Tenn.

Along with Holt, Collins Fredriksson, Blake Patterson and Drew Tipton each drove in two runs in the game. Oglesby walked four, hit a batter and struck out five. The lone run and lone hit for Paragould came in the bottom of the first when, after an error allowed lead-off man Zack George to reach second, Cash Lee singled him home.

The Sox starter picked Lee off first and, though he issued his first two walks in the inning, he fanned two as well to keep it 1-1.

Bryant had got its run in the top of the inning when Tipton walked, Patterson was hit by a pitch, Oglesby sacrificed them to second and third then Paragould starter, Tim Little, unleashed a wild pitch allowing Tipton to score.

Little retired the first two batters of the top of the second then Tre Davis bounced a single into center to start the onslaught. Holt lined a single to left then Tipton walked again to load the bases for Patterson. He delivered a sharp single to right to snap the tie, driving in two. With runners at the corners, Oglesby lined a single to center to make it 4-1.

Paragould had a chance to get out of the inning at that point when Jimbo Seale hit a grounder to first and a threw to second was wild. Patterson scored and Oglesby raced to third on the play.

With Justen Emmerling in to run for Seale, the Bryant catcher, Weston Jones worked a walk to load the bases. Another walk, this time to Andrew Kincaid, forced in a run and set the stage for Fredriksson’s two-run single. Another hit by Davis made it 9-1, bringing up Holt who laced the first pitch for a two-run triple to make it 11-1.

Neither team scored in the third as Oglesby worked around a two-out walk in the bottom of the inning.

Bryant completed the scoring in the fourth when Kincaid singled and advanced to second on Fredriksson’s bouncer to second. With two down, Holt singled to put runners at first and third for Tipton who chase both home with a shot to center for a triple.

Oglesby hit the first batter in the bottom of the inning but induced a pair of flyballs to the outfield before ending the game with a tap back to the mound.