June 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

State champion Hornets start to pile up individual honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Rick Nation, Kevin Nagle and Samantha Breeding

The Bryant Hornets earned the ultimate team honor when they won the 2014 Class 7A State championship and, as a result, individual honors have begun to roll in. Senior Trevor Ezell has been named the All Arkansas Prep Player of the Year in the state and junior Blaine Knight was the State tourney’s Most Valuable Player. Ezell, Knight and Chase Tucker were named to the all-State Tournament team.

The Arkansas Activities Association has also announced the selection of Ezell and Tucker as all-State and all-conference players.

All-conference selections also include seniors Korey Thompson and Dalton Holt; Knight and fellow juniors Jason Hastings, Drew Tipton, Brandan Warner and Trey Breeding along with sophomore Zach Jackson.

As a team, the Hornets compiled a 33-2 record, winning the South Conference title. They combined to post a .346 average with both Ezell and Tucker finishing with averages over .500. The team earned run average was 0.79 with all 12 pitchers that saw varsity action posting ERA’s under 2.50, eight under 1.00.