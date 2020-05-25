May 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

State champs earn post-season honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation and Kevin Nagle. For more, go here and here.

When you win your second State championship in a row, it’s not surprising that the[more] accolades will follow. It’s certainly true for the Bryant Lady Hornets softball team as 11 different players gained notice including two-time Class 7A State Tournament Most Valuable Player Peyton Jenkins and all-State Tournament selections Jessie Taylor and Kayla Sory. All-State selections for the regular season include Jenkins and Taylor, along with Jenna Bruick and Cassidy Wilson. All five of those players were also all-conference as were Ashley Chaloner, Carly Yazza and Katy Stillman. All-conference honorable mention was awarded to Kaley Coppock, McKenzie Rice and Hannah Rice.