May 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Staton, Williams lead Lady Hornets past Lady Wolves

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Abby Staton fired a two-hit shutout and Jordan Williams went 3 for 3 at the plate as the Bryant Lady Hornets pinned a 10-0 win on the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves on Tuesday night.

The win improved Bryant to 15-7 overall and 9-4 in the South Conference heading into their final two regular-season games. They’ll host Cabot in a non-conference contest this Thursday and celebrate Senior Night. On Friday, they wrap up with a conference game at El Dorado then it’s on to the Class 7A State Tournament in Conway starting May 15.

In all, five of Bryant’s eight hits went for extra bases including two doubles by Williams and a triple by Shayla McKissock. Julie Ward and Kaley Coppock each cracked doubles as well. Macey Jaramillo picked up two runs batted in.

Staton struck out six and walked just one in her six innings of work.

The Lady Hornets made it a run-rule win with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

They threatened to score in the first when walks to Katy Stillman and Ward were followed by a two-out single by Breanna Sanders but Lake Hamilton escaped, at least for the moment.

In the bottom of the second, however, Williams led off with a double and was sacrificed to third by McKissock. Walks to Tori Hernandez and Stillman filled the sacks for Jaramillo, who delivered a sacrifice fly to plate the first run. And when the throw home was errant, Hernandez hustled home as well.

With Staton and the Bryant defense in the process of retiring 10 straight, the Lady Hornets tacked on two runs in the fourth. Again, Williams ignited the uprising with a double to left. With one out, Hernandez reached on an error as her liner to third was boxed as Williams held at second. Stillman singled to load the bases and Jaramillo drew an RBI walk to make it 3-0. Coppock’s sacrifice fly plated Hernandez.

A walk and an error gave Lake Hamilton some hope in the top of the fifth but the trail runner was caught trying to steal second to end the threat.

Bryant resumed the onslaught in the bottom of the fifth, sparked by a walk to Sanders. Kayla Jolley got a sacrifice bunt down then Williams walked to fill the sacks. They were cleared when McKissock’s drive to right was misplayed, extending the lead to 7-0.

After Staton worked around a two-out single in the top of the sixth, the Lady Hornets put the game to bed with a final outburst started by Coppock’s shot to left field for a double. Ward was struck by a pitch. Coppock stole third then tagged and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sanders.

Nikki Clay, running for Ward, the Bryant catcher, swiped second then advanced to third on a bouncer by Jolley. Williams singled her home then McKissock burned the right fielder with a shot that went for a game-ending RBI triple.