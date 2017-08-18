Stephens, Darbonne, Gaspard take medalist honors for Bryant

In a dual match at Hurricane Country Club on Thursday, Maddie Stephens, Drew Darbonne and Andrew Gaspard claimed medalist honors for the Bryant golf team against the Benton squad.

Stephens turned in a nine-hole round of 50 to finish first by three strokes over Benton’s Allie Rasberry and Kaylee Fisk. Brooklyn Waller of Bryant was next at 57 with Merideth Medford turning in a 72 to complete the Lady Hornets’ scoring trio.

Darbonne won on a card off as he fired a 39, matched by Brendan Little and Reagan Jones of Benton.

Logan McDonald turned in a round of 42 for the Hornets with Scott Schmidt at 43 and Landon Allison carding a 45 to complete the scoring quartet. In addition, Clayton Harbour turned in a 47 and Brendon Morton a 50 for Bryant.

Gaspard’s low round was 46 in the junior varsity competition, two strokes better than teammate Will Hansen’s 48 and four strokes better than Benton’s Corbin Beard.

Bryan Collins had a 54 and Caleb Barnes shot 57 for Bryant. P.J. Hollingsworth finished at 60 with Chandler Stewart at 64, Ethan Robinson 69 and Jimmy Cerutti turning in a 71.

“A couple of our guys struggled off the tee today,” mentioned Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Hopefully, we can get that straightened out and see our scores come back down next week.”

Bryant plays at Magellan Country Club in Hot Springs on Tuesday then at Conway Country Club on Wednesday.