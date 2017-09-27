Stephens improves score on day 2 at State

September 27, 2017 Golf

CONWAY — Just as she hoped, Bryant Lady Hornets senior Maddie Stephens improved her score on the second day of the Class 7A State girls golf championship at Centennial Country Club on Wednesday.

After Stephens carded a 109 on the first day of the tournament, she shot 105 on the second day to finish 36th in the field of 60.

Teammate Brooklyn Waller also qualified individually for the second day of the tournament. She finished 47th after a tougher second day. Following up her 115, she shot 128 on Wednesday.

Conway’s Casey Ott won the individual title firing a second-day round of 67 to finish at 144, four strokes ahead of Sydney Staton of Fort Smith Southside.

Bentonville won the team championship with a score of 505 over 36 holes. Conway was second at 515.

The Class 7A boys State championship will be held at Fayetteville Country Club on Oct. 3-4.

