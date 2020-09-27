September 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hornets with third consecutive meet championship

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jason Majors

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Hornets made it 3 for 3 on the season at the Cyclone Invitational cross country meet today, taking the team title with a score of 61 points.

Charlie Terry led the Hornets with a season best time of 16:21, good for third place. Connor Wilson (8th in 17:19), John Carder (11th in 17:34) and Ben Majors (17th in 17:45) each finished in the top 20. Mark Winn (26th in 18:11), Nic Schmidt (28th in 18:16), and Eric Stewart (29th in 18:20) completed the Hornets’ top seven.

“We ran a good race and took care of business,” said Bryant coach Steve Oury. “While I would like to see our gap from our first to fifth runner shrink, I was glad to see some of the guys who were banged up last week come back and run strong this week.

“Charlie Terry really ran a strong second half of the race, as did Connor Wilson and John Carder,” he noted. “Ben Majors fought hard and held his ground in our fourth spot.”

Lake Hamilton was runner-up with a score of 76. Vilonia (115), Springdale Har-Ber JV (158), and Russellville (160) rounded out the top five teams. A total of 16 teams and 208 runners completed the 5k (3.1 mile race).

“Next week we have our biggest challenge of the season so far,” Oury mentioned. “The Chile Pepper meet in Fayetteville has all of the northwest Arkansas teams along with a lot of the best teams from surrounding states. It should be a great experience for the boys to mix it up with some really talented runners.”