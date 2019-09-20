TD pass in the final minute lifts Bryant White to victory

CONWAY — With less than a minute left, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team, scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Gary Rideout to Mytorian Singleton. Rideout ran in a two-point conversion and the Hornets had a thrilling 20-12 win over the Conway Blue Wampus Cats on Thursday night.
“We are proud of the boys and how they competed to get the win,” said Hornets coach Russell Wortham.
Bryant White improved to 2-0 on the season. They’ll return to action on Thursday, Oct. 3, against Conway White.
“We are going into a bye week to get healthy and work on cleaning up a few things,” Wortham said. “The coaches had a great plan and are looking forward to getting back to work. It was a great win.”
Rideout had accounted for Bryant White’s first 6 points with a 1-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. But the Hornets didn’t score again until the fourth period. James Martin broke a 33-yard touchdown run and it was tied 12-12.
The defense made a stop and the Hornets got the ball back with under two minutes left and 53 yards between them and the winning score.