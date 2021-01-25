January 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Team honors distributed at annual Hornets football banquet
EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).
The Bryant Hornets football banquet celebrating the 2009 season was held Thursday, Jan. 21, at Love Auditorium.
Permanent team captains were announced, based on voting from the team (as were all the awards). They are Chris Rycraw, Brandon Parish, Kaleb Burns and Dustin Grimmett. [more]
Burns was named the outstanding offensive lineman; Rycraw was named the outstanding back; and Parish was named the outstanding receiver. An award was also given for the outstanding offensive scout teamer and Zach Freeman received that recognition.
Ronnie Maxwell received the outstanding defensive lineman award; Trey Sowell was named the outstanding linebacker; and Brady Butler was named the outstanding defensive back. The defensive special teamer award went to Austin Dunnahoo.
For outstanding work on special teams, Tanner Tolbert was honored. Grimmett was voted the Mr. Hustle award and Mitchell Wise was voted the Mr. Hornet award.
In addition, the 12th-man Award went to volunteer coaches Brandon Butler, Travis Queck and Jason Kindrix.