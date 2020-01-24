Weber smashes school dive mark as Lady Hornets finish second at UCA

Photos courtesy of Tanika Clemmer

CONWAY — Bryant senior Sara Weber entered the swimming and diving season with her eye on the school scoring record of 280.75 in the one-meter dive set by Alise Heavrin.

She’s come close before but, on Thursday at the UCA January Invitational meet, she reached that goal, shattering the old mark with a score of 323.05.

That highlighted the day for the Lady Hornets who also picked up first-place finishes by Alana Gould in the 100-yard breaststroke (just off the school record pace she set last week); Aidan Halladay in the 500-yard freestyle; and the 200-yard medley relay team that included both Halladay and Gould, along with Shelby Bratton and Simone Dinstbier.

The Lady Hornets accumulated 307 points, finishing second only to Conway (531) and ahead of Vilonia (236) in the seventh team meet.

The Lady Hornets’ next competition will be at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Weber was joined in scoring for the Lady Hornets in the one-meter dive by Julianne Davis, who’s 179.70 score was good for third-place points.

Gould won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:15.81, edging Conway’s Zoe Russell (1:27.37). Bryant’s Charlotte Bryant was ninth in 1:49.50.

Halladay won the 500 in a time of 6:27.76. Conway’s Olivia Marotte was second in 6:39.76. Emily Martin’s 7:09.23 picked up third-place points for Bryant.

The quartet in the medley relay, three sophomores and a freshman, won in 2:02.78, just touching ahead of Conway at 2:02.97.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Bryant’s group of Weber, Bryant, Martin and Jaycee Clemmer turned in a 5:32.88, second only to Conway’s 4:14.98.

Individually, Dinstbier, Gould, Bratton and Hannah Tennison each turned in second-place finishes (all behind Conway swimmers). Dinstbier’s second came in the 50 free with a 27.69, just behind Conway’s Emily Holman at 26.36). Bratton was sixth in 30.26 with Tennison seventh in 30.89 and Weber eighth in 31.71.

Holman also beat out Bratton for first in the 100 free, turning in a 57.76. Bratton’s time was 1:00.61. Dinstbier was third in 1:01.64 with Clemmer 12th in 1:29.94.

Tennison’s second was in the 100 backstroke. Her time was 1:17.65. Conway’s Jameson Tankersley won in 1:08.02. Clemmer added eighth-place points in 1:34.86.

Gould’s 1:09.34 in the 100-yard butterfly was second only to Conway’s Adrienne Robinson (1:03.84).

In addition, Halladay, Martin and Bryant scored in the 200-yard freestyle. Halladay was third in 2:21.33, Martin seventh in 2:40.22, and Bryant 13th in 3:10.48.