This date in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Hornets golf team second at Bryant Invitational
EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).
For one 18-hole round, the Bryant Hornets were better than the defending State Champion Cabot Panthers.
Like the champions they are, the Panthers came back on the second day to win the 36-hole Bryant Invitational Tournament, but the Hornets were good enough to retain a second-place finish and beat out four of their primary rivals in the AAAAA-South Conference.
With all four scoring players turning in sub-80 rounds on the first day of the tournament, the Hornets combined on a low score of 301 to pace the field on Wednesday at Longhills Golf Club. Cabot was three strokes back at 304.
On the second day, the Hornets turned in a 304 but the Panthers smoked a 291 to claim the Invitational team title.
Defending State medalist Russell Wrentz led Cabot to victory with rounds of 73 and 71. His 144 was three strokes better than Hope’s Blake McAfee. Bryant junior Trey Calhoun was third at 148 (75-73) with a strong finish on the back nine of the final round.
The Hornets were paced by sophomore Blake Pennington and freshman Marshall Bettoney on the first day. Each fired a 74. Pennington finished the tournament at 150 and Bettoney at 152. After a first-round score of 78, Bryant soph Dallis Clark came back with a 77 as all four Bryant scoring players finished in the top 20.
Caleb Lewis finished at 165 as the Hornets’ fifth player.
“That score for two days is about as well as we can do at the age our guys are,” stated Bryant head coach Joe Calhoun. “You can’t expect a ninth grader to shoot another 74 but we showed what we could do.”
The conference and state tournaments will be 18-hole events.
“If we can do that again when it counts,” pondered Coach Calhoun. “It bodes well.
“You’ve got to give Cabot a lot of credit,” added the coach. “That 291, that’s a college score.”
In girls play, El Dorado, led by the fine play of ninth grader Amanda McCurdy (38-38—76) took top honors with a team total of 183. Bryant’s duo of Kayla Hippler (50-50—100) and Lisa Richardson (53-51—104) finished fourth at 204, six strokes behind Sheridan and Cabot which tied for second.
1999 BRYANT INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Longhills Golf Club
April 7-8
Team standings
Boys (36 holes)
Cabot 304-291—595
Bryant 301-304—605
Hope 316-296—612
Benton 311-305—616
El Dorado 309-308—617
Camden Fairview 310-311—621
Sheridan 315-313—628
Conway 333-323—656
Arkadelphia 358-341—699
Lake Hamilton 343-363—706
Watson Chapel 365-362—727
Girls (18 holes)
El Dorado 90-93—183
Sheridan 100-98—198
Cabot 98-100—198
Bryant 103-101—204
Camden Fairview 107-107—214
Conway 108-106—214
Individual
Boys
Russell Wrentz, Cabot 73-71—144
Blake McAfee, Hope 76-71—147
Trey Calhoun, Bryant 75-73—148
Myles Gassaway, Cabot 76-73—149
Stephen Tipton, Cabot 77-72—149
Nick Atchley, Benton 73-77—150
Blake Pennington, Bryant 74-76—150
Dale Smart, El Dorado 76-74—150
Clay Sullivan, Fairview 73-77—150
Ryan Ray, Benton 76-75—151
Mark Smith, Sheridan 76-75—151
Hunter Still, Hope 77-74—151
Marshall Bettoney, Bryant 74-78—152
Josh East, Sheridan 74-80—154
Matt Griffin, El Dorado 78-76—154
Justin Stouppe, El Dorado 76-78—154
Wesley Womack, Fairview 76-78—154
Dallis Clark, Bryant 78-77—155
Collin Pilkington, Hope 80-75—155
Dennis Curtis, Cabot 81-75—156
Dustin Hamm, Benton 83-75—157
Houston Bradshaw, Fairview 77-81—158
Bo Goodman, El Dorado 79-80—159
Matt Malham, Cabot 78-81—159
Sidney Wood, Hope 83-76—159
Trent Wooldridge, Fairview 84-75—159
Ryan Green, Benton 80-80—160
Chris Vaught, Arkadelphia 80-80—160
Chris Lloyd, Conway 80-81—161
Jarrod Taylor, Sheridan 81-80—161
Corey Adams, Arkadelphia 87-75—162
Justin Winston, Sheridan 84-78—162
Caleb Lewis, Bryant 81-84—165
Jordan Short, Hope 83-82—165
Mark Miller, Conway 88-78—166
Matt Naylor, Watson Chapel 86-80—166
Chris Poole, Benton 88-78—166
Scott Vaughn, Fairview 84-82—166
Derek Blackwell, Conway 83-85—168
Tim Luppert, Conway 82-87—169
Robert Perkins, Conway 91-79—170
Greg Carney, Lake Hamilton 85-87—172
Eric Robken, Arkadelphia 91-81—172
Ryan Guy, Lake Hamilton 81-93—174
Adam Jones, El Dorado 92-86—178
Garrett Taylor, Watson Chapel 90-88—178
Josh Bender, Lake Hamilton 89-90—179
Nathan Wetzler, Lake Hamilton 88-93—182
Kyle Tipton, Sheridan 99-88—187
Kyle Woodmansee, Watson Chapel 97-91—188
Tanner Lea, Arkadelphia 100-90—190
Derek Leak, Watson Chapel 92-103—195
Chris Mosher, Lake Hamilton 102-94—196
Josh Rogers, Arkadelphia 100-106—206
Jeff Tubbs, Watson Chapel 121-107—228
Girls
Amanda McCurdy, El Dorado 38-38—76
Jennifer Zachry, Fairview 41-45—86
Amanda Robinson, Sheridan 48-47—95
Amy White, Cabot 50-47—97
Kayla Hippler, Bryant 50-50—100
Kerri Ramsey, Benton 48-53—101
Ashley Gunter, Cabot 48-56—104
Lisa Richardson, Bryant 53-51—104
Chelsey Woodall, Sheridan 52-52—104
Naomi Hendrixson, Conway 50-55—105
Olivia Odom, El Dorado 52-56—108
Jessica Yancey, Sheridan 57-51—108
Tiffany Adkins, Conway 58-51—109
Megan Pilsbury, El Dorado 54-55—109
Billie Jo Bailey, Cabot 56-58—114
Stephanie Murphy, Sheridan 58-56—114
Charla Donham, Cabot 64-53—117
Lauren Lundy, Conway 66-55—121
Linda Mowrey, Conway 63-59—122
Stephanie Betts, Fairview 66-62—128
Tiffany Gurch, Sheridan 71-65—136