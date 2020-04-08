This date in Bryant athletic history: 1999

April 8, 2020 Archives, Golf

Hornets golf team second at Bryant Invitational 

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

For one 18-hole round, the Bryant Hornets were better than the defending State Champion Cabot Panthers.

Like the champions they are, the Panthers came back on the second day to win the 36-hole Bryant Invitational Tournament, but the Hornets were good enough to retain a second-place finish and beat out four of their primary rivals in the AAAAA-South Conference.

With all four scoring players turning in sub-80 rounds on the first day of the tournament, the Hornets combined on a low score of 301 to pace the field on Wednesday at Longhills Golf Club. Cabot was three strokes back at 304.

On the second day, the Hornets turned in a 304 but the Panthers smoked a 291 to claim the Invitational team title.

Defending State medalist Russell Wrentz led Cabot to victory with rounds of 73 and 71. His 144 was three strokes better than Hope’s Blake McAfee. Bryant junior Trey Calhoun was third at 148 (75-73) with a strong finish on the back nine of the final round.

The Hornets were paced by sophomore Blake Pennington and freshman Marshall Bettoney on the first day. Each fired a 74. Pennington finished the tournament at 150 and Bettoney at 152. After a first-round score of 78, Bryant soph Dallis Clark came back with a 77 as all four Bryant scoring players finished in the top 20.

Caleb Lewis finished at 165 as the Hornets’ fifth player.

“That score for two days is about as well as we can do at the age our guys are,” stated Bryant head coach Joe Calhoun. “You can’t expect a ninth grader to shoot another 74 but we showed what we could do.”

The conference and state tournaments will be 18-hole events.

“If we can do that again when it counts,” pondered Coach Calhoun. “It bodes well.

“You’ve got to give Cabot a lot of credit,” added the coach. “That 291, that’s a college score.”

In girls play, El Dorado, led by the fine play of ninth grader Amanda McCurdy (38-38—76) took top honors with a team total of 183. Bryant’s duo of Kayla Hippler (50-50—100) and Lisa Richardson (53-51—104) finished fourth at 204, six strokes behind Sheridan and Cabot which tied for second.

1999 BRYANT INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Longhills Golf Club

April 7-8

Team standings

Boys (36 holes)

Cabot                                         304-291—595

Bryant                                        301-304—605

Hope                                          316-296—612

Benton                                       311-305—616

El Dorado                                   309-308—617

Camden Fairview                       310-311—621

Sheridan                                     315-313—628

Conway                                      333-323—656

Arkadelphia                                358-341—699

Lake Hamilton                            343-363—706

Watson Chapel                           365-362—727

Girls (18 holes)

El Dorado                                       90-93—183

Sheridan                                       100-98—198

Cabot                                           98-100—198

Bryant                                        103-101—204

Camden Fairview                       107-107—214

Conway                                      108-106—214

Individual

Boys

Russell Wrentz, Cabot                    73-71—144

Blake McAfee, Hope                      76-71—147

Trey Calhoun, Bryant                    75-73—148

Myles Gassaway, Cabot                  76-73—149

Stephen Tipton, Cabot                    77-72—149

Nick Atchley, Benton                     73-77—150

Blake Pennington, Bryant              74-76—150

Dale Smart, El Dorado                    76-74—150

Clay Sullivan, Fairview                  73-77—150

Ryan Ray, Benton                           76-75—151

Mark Smith, Sheridan                     76-75—151

Hunter Still, Hope                           77-74—151

Marshall Bettoney, Bryant             74-78—152

Josh East, Sheridan                         74-80—154

Matt Griffin, El Dorado                  78-76—154

Justin Stouppe, El Dorado               76-78—154

Wesley Womack, Fairview             76-78—154

Dallis Clark, Bryant                       78-77—155

Collin Pilkington, Hope                  80-75—155

Dennis Curtis, Cabot                       81-75—156

Dustin Hamm, Benton                    83-75—157

Houston Bradshaw, Fairview          77-81—158

Bo Goodman, El Dorado                 79-80—159

Matt Malham, Cabot                       78-81—159

Sidney Wood, Hope                        83-76—159

Trent Wooldridge, Fairview            84-75—159

Ryan Green, Benton                       80-80—160

Chris Vaught, Arkadelphia              80-80—160

Chris Lloyd, Conway                      80-81—161

Jarrod Taylor, Sheridan                   81-80—161

Corey Adams, Arkadelphia             87-75—162

Justin Winston, Sheridan                 84-78—162

Caleb Lewis, Bryant                     81-84—165

Jordan Short, Hope                         83-82—165

Mark Miller, Conway                     88-78—166

Matt Naylor, Watson Chapel           86-80—166

Chris Poole, Benton                        88-78—166

Scott Vaughn, Fairview                  84-82—166

Derek Blackwell, Conway              83-85—168

Tim Luppert, Conway                     82-87—169

Robert Perkins, Conway                 91-79—170

Greg Carney, Lake Hamilton          85-87—172

Eric Robken, Arkadelphia               91-81—172

Ryan Guy, Lake Hamilton              81-93—174

Adam Jones, El Dorado                  92-86—178

Garrett Taylor, Watson Chapel        90-88—178

Josh Bender, Lake Hamilton           89-90—179

Nathan Wetzler, Lake Hamilton      88-93—182

Kyle Tipton, Sheridan                     99-88—187

Kyle Woodmansee, Watson Chapel 97-91—188

Tanner Lea, Arkadelphia               100-90—190

Derek Leak, Watson Chapel          92-103—195

Chris Mosher, Lake Hamilton       102-94—196

Josh Rogers, Arkadelphia            100-106—206

Jeff Tubbs, Watson Chapel         121-107—228

Girls

Amanda McCurdy, El Dorado          38-38—76

Jennifer Zachry, Fairview                 41-45—86

Amanda Robinson, Sheridan            48-47—95

Amy White, Cabot                           50-47—97

Kayla Hippler, Bryant                    50-50—100

Kerri Ramsey, Benton                     48-53—101

Ashley Gunter, Cabot                     48-56—104

Lisa Richardson, Bryant                53-51—104

Chelsey Woodall, Sheridan             52-52—104

Naomi Hendrixson, Conway           50-55—105

Olivia Odom, El Dorado                 52-56—108

Jessica Yancey, Sheridan                57-51—108

Tiffany Adkins, Conway                 58-51—109

Megan Pilsbury, El Dorado             54-55—109

Billie Jo Bailey, Cabot                    56-58—114

Stephanie Murphy, Sheridan           58-56—114

Charla Donham, Cabot                   64-53—117

Lauren Lundy, Conway                  66-55—121

Linda Mowrey, Conway                 63-59—122

Stephanie Betts, Fairview               66-62—128

Tiffany Gurch, Sheridan          71-65—136

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!