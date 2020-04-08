This date in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Hornets golf team second at Bryant Invitational

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

For one 18-hole round, the Bryant Hornets were better than the defending State Champion Cabot Panthers.

Like the champions they are, the Panthers came back on the second day to win the 36-hole Bryant Invitational Tournament, but the Hornets were good enough to retain a second-place finish and beat out four of their primary rivals in the AAAAA-South Conference.

With all four scoring players turning in sub-80 rounds on the first day of the tournament, the Hornets combined on a low score of 301 to pace the field on Wednesday at Longhills Golf Club. Cabot was three strokes back at 304.

On the second day, the Hornets turned in a 304 but the Panthers smoked a 291 to claim the Invitational team title.

Defending State medalist Russell Wrentz led Cabot to victory with rounds of 73 and 71. His 144 was three strokes better than Hope’s Blake McAfee. Bryant junior Trey Calhoun was third at 148 (75-73) with a strong finish on the back nine of the final round.

The Hornets were paced by sophomore Blake Pennington and freshman Marshall Bettoney on the first day. Each fired a 74. Pennington finished the tournament at 150 and Bettoney at 152. After a first-round score of 78, Bryant soph Dallis Clark came back with a 77 as all four Bryant scoring players finished in the top 20.

Caleb Lewis finished at 165 as the Hornets’ fifth player.

“That score for two days is about as well as we can do at the age our guys are,” stated Bryant head coach Joe Calhoun. “You can’t expect a ninth grader to shoot another 74 but we showed what we could do.”

The conference and state tournaments will be 18-hole events.

“If we can do that again when it counts,” pondered Coach Calhoun. “It bodes well.

“You’ve got to give Cabot a lot of credit,” added the coach. “That 291, that’s a college score.”

In girls play, El Dorado, led by the fine play of ninth grader Amanda McCurdy (38-38—76) took top honors with a team total of 183. Bryant’s duo of Kayla Hippler (50-50—100) and Lisa Richardson (53-51—104) finished fourth at 204, six strokes behind Sheridan and Cabot which tied for second.

1999 BRYANT INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Longhills Golf Club

April 7-8

Team standings

Boys (36 holes)

Cabot 304-291—595

Bryant 301-304—605

Hope 316-296—612

Benton 311-305—616

El Dorado 309-308—617

Camden Fairview 310-311—621

Sheridan 315-313—628

Conway 333-323—656

Arkadelphia 358-341—699

Lake Hamilton 343-363—706

Watson Chapel 365-362—727

Girls (18 holes)

El Dorado 90-93—183

Sheridan 100-98—198

Cabot 98-100—198

Bryant 103-101—204

Camden Fairview 107-107—214

Conway 108-106—214

Individual

Boys

Russell Wrentz, Cabot 73-71—144

Blake McAfee, Hope 76-71—147

Trey Calhoun, Bryant 75-73—148

Myles Gassaway, Cabot 76-73—149

Stephen Tipton, Cabot 77-72—149

Nick Atchley, Benton 73-77—150

Blake Pennington, Bryant 74-76—150

Dale Smart, El Dorado 76-74—150

Clay Sullivan, Fairview 73-77—150

Ryan Ray, Benton 76-75—151

Mark Smith, Sheridan 76-75—151

Hunter Still, Hope 77-74—151

Marshall Bettoney, Bryant 74-78—152

Josh East, Sheridan 74-80—154

Matt Griffin, El Dorado 78-76—154

Justin Stouppe, El Dorado 76-78—154

Wesley Womack, Fairview 76-78—154

Dallis Clark, Bryant 78-77—155

Collin Pilkington, Hope 80-75—155

Dennis Curtis, Cabot 81-75—156

Dustin Hamm, Benton 83-75—157

Houston Bradshaw, Fairview 77-81—158

Bo Goodman, El Dorado 79-80—159

Matt Malham, Cabot 78-81—159

Sidney Wood, Hope 83-76—159

Trent Wooldridge, Fairview 84-75—159

Ryan Green, Benton 80-80—160

Chris Vaught, Arkadelphia 80-80—160

Chris Lloyd, Conway 80-81—161

Jarrod Taylor, Sheridan 81-80—161

Corey Adams, Arkadelphia 87-75—162

Justin Winston, Sheridan 84-78—162

Caleb Lewis, Bryant 81-84—165

Jordan Short, Hope 83-82—165

Mark Miller, Conway 88-78—166

Matt Naylor, Watson Chapel 86-80—166

Chris Poole, Benton 88-78—166

Scott Vaughn, Fairview 84-82—166

Derek Blackwell, Conway 83-85—168

Tim Luppert, Conway 82-87—169

Robert Perkins, Conway 91-79—170

Greg Carney, Lake Hamilton 85-87—172

Eric Robken, Arkadelphia 91-81—172

Ryan Guy, Lake Hamilton 81-93—174

Adam Jones, El Dorado 92-86—178

Garrett Taylor, Watson Chapel 90-88—178

Josh Bender, Lake Hamilton 89-90—179

Nathan Wetzler, Lake Hamilton 88-93—182

Kyle Tipton, Sheridan 99-88—187

Kyle Woodmansee, Watson Chapel 97-91—188

Tanner Lea, Arkadelphia 100-90—190

Derek Leak, Watson Chapel 92-103—195

Chris Mosher, Lake Hamilton 102-94—196

Josh Rogers, Arkadelphia 100-106—206

Jeff Tubbs, Watson Chapel 121-107—228

Girls

Amanda McCurdy, El Dorado 38-38—76

Jennifer Zachry, Fairview 41-45—86

Amanda Robinson, Sheridan 48-47—95

Amy White, Cabot 50-47—97

Kayla Hippler, Bryant 50-50—100

Kerri Ramsey, Benton 48-53—101

Ashley Gunter, Cabot 48-56—104

Lisa Richardson, Bryant 53-51—104

Chelsey Woodall, Sheridan 52-52—104

Naomi Hendrixson, Conway 50-55—105

Olivia Odom, El Dorado 52-56—108

Jessica Yancey, Sheridan 57-51—108

Tiffany Adkins, Conway 58-51—109

Megan Pilsbury, El Dorado 54-55—109

Billie Jo Bailey, Cabot 56-58—114

Stephanie Murphy, Sheridan 58-56—114

Charla Donham, Cabot 64-53—117

Lauren Lundy, Conway 66-55—121

Linda Mowrey, Conway 63-59—122

Stephanie Betts, Fairview 66-62—128

Tiffany Gurch, Sheridan 71-65—136