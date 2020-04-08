This date in Bryant athletic history: 2005

Without doubling up, girls still excel

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — With few athletes doubling up in events, the Bryant Lady Hornets were still able to accumulate 92 points to finish third at the Badger Relays at Arkadelphia High School on Friday, April 8.

They did it by turning in five first-place performances by four different individuals and in a relay in which only one of those four competed.

The individual winning performances were turned in by Brooke Higgs, who signed to run at the University of Arkansas on Wednesday, April 13; Mary Edwards, Chelsea Mansfield and Kelsey Mitchell. The quartet of Jessica Sowell, Sam Montgomery, Kim Bergen and Mansfield added the fifth top finish, competing the 3200 meter relay with a winning time of 10:44.2.

Higgs won the 800 meters in 2:20.03; Edwards won the 1600 in 5:34.7; Mansfield took first in the 3200 in 12:58.8; and Mitchell paced the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.3.

Sowell was second to Mansfield in the 3200 (13:11) and fourth to Edwards in the 1600 (5:47.3). Bergen was fifth in the 800 (2:42) behind Higgs.

Jessica Norris added a third-place finish in the triple jump (33-4) and sixth in the high jump (5-8) and Tracy Neal added a fourth in the pole vault, clearing 8-0.

Mitchell added a fifth in the 300 meters (54.3) and a fifth in the long jump (15-10). Montgomery also ran the 400 and finished sixth in 1:04.4 while Victoria Taylor tossed the shot 31-0 to claim a seventh-place nod.

In the 160 meter relay, the Bryant team of Montgomery, Edwards, Higgs and Amber Bentgson teamed up on a 4:20.8 clocking, good for third.

“Even though we are not winning team titles in meets, I am extremely encouraged about how we are progressing towards the big meets at the end of the season,” commented Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “We are scoring close to 100 points and are very capable of scoring a lot more when we put athletes in multiple events, which we will do at the conference and state meets.”

