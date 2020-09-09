September 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Though edged at the wire, Raney sets new school mark in Lady Hornets’ 2012 debut

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — Senior Hannah Raney set a Bryant Lady Hornets’ cross country school record with a time of 19:17 as she was just edged out at the end for top individual honors at the Bob Gravette Invitational held on the campus of the Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia Saturday.

Raney, individually, and the Bryant Lady Hornet, as a team, finished as runners-up as they opened the 2012 season.

Lake Hamilton’s Angel Crawford and Raney battled for the lead the entire race with Crawford finally surging ahead in the finishing stretch, turning in a time of 19:14 to Raney’s school record 19:17.

Led by Crawford, the Lady Wolves dominated the field of 11 teams with a score of 29 points. Bryant finished with 50 points only one point ahead of third place Little Rock Christian. There were 116 total runners competing in the race.

“I thought Hannah ran a great race and her time this early in the season is really phenomenal,” stated Lady Hornets head coach Danny Westbrook. “As a team, we got schooled by Lake Hamilton. They put six girls up front early in the race and we were chasing them from the start.”

Junior Melinda Murdock was Bryant’s second finisher at sixth place with a time of 19:49. She was followed by sophomore Caitlyn Bell (13th, 20:34) and sophomores Tayln Billins (17th, 21:21) and Lauren Ackley (20th, 21:39). All five of Bryant’s scorers received a top 20 medal. Rounding out the top seven were Marley Adams (25th, 22:16) and Alyssa Cordova (30th, 22:38) .

“I was pleased with our times but we have got to do a better job of getting out faster if we want to contend for team titles this season,” said Westbrook. “We plan to work on that before our home meet.”

That home meet is this Thursday. The Hornet Invitational will be held at Bishop Park.