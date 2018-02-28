Three Bryant faculty earn National Board Certification

Three Bryant faculty members recently earned National Board Certification, an advanced teaching credential requiring hours of prep and completion of intense coursework. Each educator achieves certification in a subject area and age range.

They are:

Kelli Dockery, Hurricane Creek Elementary Counselor National Board Certification: School Counseling/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood

Timothy Sisk, Bryant High School, AP English Language and Composition Instructor National Board Certification: English Language Arts/Adolescence and Young Adulthood

Dr. Michael Taylor, Assistant Special Education Supervisor National Board Certification: Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood

“National Board Certification is considered the education gold standard for accomplished teaching, based on standards that define what teachers should know and be able to do to advance student learning,” said Superintendent Karen Walters. “We congratulate these educators for undertaking the challenge of National Board Certification.”

In the photo, from left, are Dr. Michael Taylor, Tim Sisk, Kelli Dockery, Bryant School Board President Scott Hart.