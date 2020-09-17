September 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Three Hornets fire rounds of par or better at Emerald Park

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Luke Brantley and Drew Castleberry each fired one-under par rounds of 34 over nine holes at Emerald Park Golf Course to lead the Bryant Hornets to a four-stroke victory over the rival Benton Panthers in a field of six teams on Monday.

Chase Thornton finished with an even par 35 for the Hornets as the team turned in a total score of 103.

Benton, led by an even round by Sam Eddington combined on a team score of 108 with Maumelle a distant third at 137. Pulaski Robinson (146), Little Rock Parkview (150) and Jacksonville (172) completed the field.

Also played for the Hornets was Logan Moore who carded a respectable 42.

The Hornets are scheduled to play at Sheridan Country Club on Thursday before finishing up the regular season with a match at Hurricane Creek Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 26.