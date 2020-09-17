September 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

September 17, 2020 Archives, Golf

Three Hornets fire rounds of par or better at Emerald Park

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Luke Brantley and Drew Castleberry each fired one-under par rounds of 34 over nine holes at Emerald Park Golf Course to lead the Bryant Hornets to a four-stroke victory over the rival Benton Panthers in a field of six teams on Monday.

Chase Thornton finished with an even par 35 for the Hornets as the team turned in a total score of 103.

Benton, led by an even round by Sam Eddington combined on a team score of 108 with Maumelle a distant third at 137. Pulaski Robinson (146), Little Rock Parkview (150) and Jacksonville (172) completed the field.

Also played for the Hornets was Logan Moore who carded a respectable 42.

The Hornets are scheduled to play at Sheridan Country Club on Thursday before finishing up the regular season with a match at Hurricane Creek Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!