Ticket info for tonight’s game between Hornets and Bentonville

March 11, 2021 Boys Basketball, Press release

There is a private ticket link at the bottom of this email for parents, student body, and patrons to purchase tickets. Tickets are $6 for the state tournament.  There is a four ticket per transaction limit on the sales. Due to COVID restrictions there are a limited number of tickets available to your school.  It’s very important that athlete’s parents/supporters have the first opportunity to purchase these tickets.  Tickets must be purchased for ages 5 and up.

Unsold session tickets will be available to the public around 3PM the day before the game at https://gofan.co/app/school/AAA.  After tickets go on sale to the public, the individual school’s private links will no longer work.  Fans will then need to go to the link above to purchase tickets.

Tickets will be delivered to the email address entered when purchasing. The GoFan mobile app (Apple phones only) is also available.

This event is a mobile entry event–tickets must be presented on a smart phone for entry. Printed tickets will not be accepted.

AAA passes will be accepted unless the venue has reached capacity in actual attendance or pre-sold tickets.  Participating school administrators who will be supervising students during their contest shall be admitted at the pass gate. 

Face masks are required.

#https://gofan.co/app/events/248536#

