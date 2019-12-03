Ticket, stadium information for 7A championship game

The Bryant Hornets will defend the 7A State Football Championship title on Friday, Dec. 6, at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 7:05pm.
Tickets
Bryant fans are urged to help support the Hornets by purchasing tickets early. Advance tickets purchased on campus or at Big Red Stores provide the school with the largest percentage of proceeds.
Tickets are available at the Bryant Athletic Office, located in Building 26 next to the Field House, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticket prices are $7/adults and $6/students (ages 5 and older). BHS students may buy student tickets in the cafeteria during each lunch period. Cash only. Personal checks and debit/credit cards will not be accepted for payment.
Big Red Stores in Bryant will also have tickets for sale. Advance tickets are available through Friday.
Tickets are available for purchase online at gofan.co/app/school/AAA.
Wear the Blue
On Friday, fans can show support for the Hornets by wearing Bryant Blue and/or Hornet gear for a “blue out”.
Game Day Information
War Memorial Stadium has a clear bag policy in effect. Be aware of the stadium policies prior to attending the game.
The East lot and golf course will be available for parking. Bryant is the home team; fans must enter Gate 7 on the west side. Park and walk around the stadium to enter the Home (West) side of War Memorial (press box side). Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The 2019 7A Championship game will be broadcast live on AETN affiliates and 103.7 The Buzz FM.