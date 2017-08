Time of Sox’ semifinal game at Legion World Series moved back

Due to field conditions, today’s semifinal games at the Senior American Legion World Series will be played at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., Central time.

The Bryant Black Sox and the Henderson, Nev., team were set to play at 2 p.m. today in the first semifinal but now will begin at 3:30. Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb., and Randolph County, N.C., will play in the second semifinal at 6:30.