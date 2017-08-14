Bryant Volleyball Showcase is Tuesday

The Bryant High School and middle school volleyball teams will be scrimmaging at the annual Bryant Volleyball Showcase on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Bryant Middle School gym. Admission is $3 per person. AAA passes only accepted.

The Showcase begins at 5:30 p.m., with the Bryant Middle School eighth grade team playing an intersquad match of 20 minutes or two games to 15. At 6, the Bethel eight grade team will scrimmage and, at 7, the freshman team will take its turn on the court.

The Bryant High School team will scrimmage at 7:30 p.m.

The BHS team will play in a pre-season jamboree at Benton on Thursday then officially open the 2017 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 24, when they host Fountain Lake.

The season opener for the freshman team and the Bethel eighth grade squad will be on Monday, Aug. 21, against Cabot North at the Bryant Middle School gym. On Thursday, Aug. 24, the freshman team and the Bryant Middle School eighth grade host Lake Hamilton.