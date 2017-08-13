Updated American Legion World Series results

August 12, 2017 Baseball-Senior Legion

2017 AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES

At Shelby, N.C. (Times, CDT)

Stars Division: Mid-Atlantic; Southeast; Mid-South; Northwest

Stripes Division: Northeast; Great Lakes; Central Plains; Western

Thursday, Aug. 10

Game 1 — Shrewsbury, Mass., (Northeast) 3, Midland, Mich. (Great Lakes) 2

Game 2 — Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb. (Central Plains) 9, Henderson, Nev. (Western) 1

Game 3 — Lewiston, Idaho (Northwest) 4, Bryant, Ark. (Mid-South) 0

Game 4 — Randolph County of Ashville, N.C. (Southeast) 6,. Hopewell, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) 3

Friday, Aug. 11

Game 5 — Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb. (Central Plains) 6, Midland, Mich. (Great Lakes) 3

Game 6 — Henderson, Nev. (Western) 1, Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast) 1

Saturday, Aug. 12

Game 7 — Bryant, Ark. (Mid-South) 7, Hopewell, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) 4

Game 8 — Randolph County of Ashville, N.C. (Southeast) 4, Lewiston, Idaho (Northwest) 1

Game 9 — Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast) vs. Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb. (Central Plains), suspended, rain

Sunday, Aug. 13

Game 9 — Completion of suspended game, 11 a.m.

Game 10 — Midland, Mich. (Great Lakes) vs. Henderson, Nev. (Western), 12 p.m.

Game 11 — Hopewell, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Hopewell, Idaho (Northwest), 3:30 p.m.

Game 12 — Randolph County of Ashville, N.C. (Southeast) vs. Bryant, Ark. (Mid-South), 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

Game 13 — Stars winner vs. Stripes runner-up, 2 p.m.

Game 14 — Stripes winner vs. Stars runner-up, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 6 p.m.

 

 

Stars Division

Southeast: Randolph County, N.C. Post 45     2-0

Mid-South: Bryant, Ark., Post 298                  1-1

Northwest: Lewiston, Idaho P13                    1-1

Mid-Altantic: Hopewell, N.J. Post 339           0-2

Stripes Division

Central Plains: Creighton, Neb., Prep             2-0

Northeast: Shrewsbury, Mass., Post 397       1-1

Western: Henderson, Nev. Post 40                1-1

Great Lakes: Midland, Mich. Post 165           0-2

