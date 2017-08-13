Updated American Legion World Series results

2017 AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES
At Shelby, N.C. (Times, CDT)
Stars Division: Mid-Atlantic; Southeast; Mid-South; Northwest
Stripes Division: Northeast; Great Lakes; Central Plains; Western
Thursday, Aug. 10
Game 1 — Shrewsbury, Mass., (Northeast) 3, Midland, Mich. (Great Lakes) 2
Game 2 — Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb. (Central Plains) 9, Henderson, Nev. (Western) 1
Game 3 — Lewiston, Idaho (Northwest) 4, Bryant, Ark. (Mid-South) 0
Game 4 — Randolph County of Ashville, N.C. (Southeast) 6,. Hopewell, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) 3
Friday, Aug. 11
Game 5 — Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb. (Central Plains) 6, Midland, Mich. (Great Lakes) 3
Game 6 — Henderson, Nev. (Western) 1, Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast) 1
Saturday, Aug. 12
Game 7 — Bryant, Ark. (Mid-South) 7, Hopewell, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) 4
Game 8 — Randolph County of Ashville, N.C. (Southeast) 4, Lewiston, Idaho (Northwest) 1
Game 9 — Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast) vs. Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb. (Central Plains), suspended, rain
Sunday, Aug. 13
Game 9 — Completion of suspended game, 11 a.m.
Game 10 — Midland, Mich. (Great Lakes) vs. Henderson, Nev. (Western), 12 p.m.
Game 11 — Hopewell, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Hopewell, Idaho (Northwest), 3:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Randolph County of Ashville, N.C. (Southeast) vs. Bryant, Ark. (Mid-South), 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 14
Game 13 — Stars winner vs. Stripes runner-up, 2 p.m.
Game 14 — Stripes winner vs. Stars runner-up, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 6 p.m.
Stars Division
Southeast: Randolph County, N.C. Post 45 2-0
Mid-South: Bryant, Ark., Post 298 1-1
Northwest: Lewiston, Idaho P13 1-1
Mid-Altantic: Hopewell, N.J. Post 339 0-2
Stripes Division
Central Plains: Creighton, Neb., Prep 2-0
Northeast: Shrewsbury, Mass., Post 397 1-1
Western: Henderson, Nev. Post 40 1-1
Great Lakes: Midland, Mich. Post 165 0-2