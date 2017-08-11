Bryant freshman cards low score in JV golf match

BENTON — Freshman Logan McDonald fired a nine-hole round for 40 to pace the field at a dual junior varsity match against the Benton JV at Longhills Golf Club on Thursday.

Benton won the team competition with a composite score of 179 from its top four finishers. Bryant finished at 187.

“It was a good round today by Logan McDonald,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “It was the first chance for most of our freshmen to compete.”

For the Hornets, Caleb Barnes shot a 48 and Bryan Collins finished at 49. Will Henson completed the scoring quartet with a round of 50.

In addition, Parker Ray shot a 52 with P.J. Hollingsworth carding a 59. Chandler Stewart turned in a 64 with Andrew Gaspard finishing at 66, Ethan Robinson 68 and Jimmy Cerutti 70.

The next match for Bryant is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, at Hurricane Golf Club.