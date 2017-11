Tip-Off Classic: Bryant High School Hornets

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant High School boys basketball team split up for an intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday night as part of the annual Tip-Off Classic at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The Hornets host a jamboree this Saturday starting at noon with Maumelle and Little Rock McClellan joining in. They open the 2017-18 regular season at Greenbrier on Tuesday, Nov. 28.