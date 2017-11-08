Tip-Off Classic: Seventh grade girls

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade team from Bethel Middle School and the Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team from Bryant Middle School squared off in a scrimmage Tuesday evening as part of the annual Tip-Off Classic at Bryant Middle School gym.

Bryant Blue is set to open the 2017-18 season tonight at 5:30 against Clinton in the Anthony School Classic in Little Rock. Bryant White’s opening game will be Dec. 5, at Russellville.