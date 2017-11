Tip-Off Classic: Seventh grade boys

The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School and Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School scrimmaged against each other as part of the annual Tip-Off Classic at the Bryant Middle School gym on Tuesday.

Bryant Blue is set to officially open the 2017-18 season in the Anthony School Classic set for Nov. 13 through 17. Bryant White’s opener will be Dec. 5 at Russellville.