TipOff Night set for Hornet Arena tonight

The Bryant basketball program, from eighth grade to high school varsity for boys and girls will be showcased tonight during the annual Tip-Off night inter squad scrimmages at Hornet Arena.
Here’s the schedule:
Tip-Off Night 2020 (11/5/20) @ Hornet Arena
5:00-5:15 High School Girls
5:15-5:20 Warm Up
5:20-5:35 High School Boys
6:00-6:05 Warm Up
6:05-6:20 9th Girls
6:20-6:25 Warm Up
6:25-6:40 9th Boys
7:00-7:05 Warm Up
7:05-7:20 8th Blue Girls
7:20-7:25 Warm Up
7:25-7:40 8th Blue Boys
7:40-7:45 Warm Up
7:45-8:00 8th White Girls
8:00-8:05 Warm Up
8:05-8:20 8th White Boys