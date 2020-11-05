TipOff Night set for Hornet Arena tonight

November 5, 2020 Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball

The Bryant basketball program, from eighth grade to high school varsity for boys and girls will be showcased tonight during the annual Tip-Off night inter squad scrimmages at Hornet Arena.

Here’s the schedule:

Tip-Off Night 2020 (11/5/20) @ Hornet Arena

5:00-5:15 High School Girls

5:15-5:20 Warm Up

5:20-5:35 High School Boys

6:00-6:05 Warm Up

6:05-6:20 9th Girls

6:20-6:25 Warm Up

6:25-6:40 9th Boys

7:00-7:05 Warm Up

7:05-7:20 8th Blue Girls  

7:20-7:25 Warm Up

7:25-7:40 8th Blue Boys

7:40-7:45 Warm Up

7:45-8:00 8th White Girls

8:00-8:05 Warm Up

8:05-8:20  8th White Boys

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

