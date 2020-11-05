November 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Hornets earn team honors in season’s first swim meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — In a season-opening meet hosted by Arkadelphia High School at Henderson[more] State University, the Bryant Hornets won four events on their way to the team title. Sophomore Minki Kang had a hand in all four first-place finishes including two individual wins.

Kang won the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:59.10 and the 500 freestyle in 4:45.22. He also contributed a leg in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay, which the Hornets won as they accumulated 154 points to out-distance second place El Dorado (84). Magnolia was third (83) followed by Benton (59), Arkansas Baptist (30), Arkadelphia (25) and Camden Fairview (14).

Joining Kang on the 200 medley relay were Casey Ball, Ray Weldon and Andrew Ball. The quartet turned in a time of 1:58.41. The same four guys combined on a 1:42.83 clocking to win the 200 free.

Finishing with Kang in the 200 IM was Casey Ball and Jim Dellorto. Ball was third in 2:34.84 and Dellorto fourth in 2:47.44. In the 500 free, Nick Hoffpauir was third in 6:38.43 to add to the Bryant point total.

Hoffpauir teamed with Dellorto, Ryan West and Trace Rhode to finish second in the 400 freestyle relay. They turned in a time of 4:21.84.

In the one-meter dive competition, Bryant picked up points for placing divers in second through fifth place. Justin Combs led the way, finishing second with a score of 149.30, followed by Scott Meed (125.15), Matt Mead (103.45) and Justin Savage (86.55).

Rhode and West each turned in third-place performances. For Rhode, it came in the 200 free with a time of 2:14.78. Andrew Ball was fifth in 2:32.44. For West, a 1:05.23 clocking earned third-place points in the 100 free. Savage was fourth in 1:06.80.

Andrew Ball was also fourth in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:21.32. Weldon was sixth in 1:22.91.

The Hornets had three swimmers score points in the 100 backstroke, led by Casey Ball who was fifth with a time of 1:09.90. Scott Mead was sixth (1:17.49) and West was seventh (1:24.22).

Weldon added fifth-place points in the 50 free, turning in a 26.55 while Hoffpauir took sixth (1:12.96) and Dellorto seventh (1:19.27) in the 100 butterfly.

The Hornets will host their first meet at the Aquatic Center at Bishop Park on Tuesday, Nov. 13.