June 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Top three in Junior Sox’ lineup pour it on in lopsided win over Benton

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

BENTON — Andrew Kincaid and Tre Davis combined on a one-hit shutout and the top three in[more] the line-up for the Sport Shop Black Sox of Bryant accounted for 11 hits, 10 runs and 10 RBI in a 19-0 romp over Benton Sport Shop at Bill Perry Field at Bernard Holland Park Thursday night.

The streaking Sox improved to 10-5 on the season. It was their fifth win in a row and eighth in the last nine games. They’ll return to action with a doubleheader at home against a team from Jonesboro, starting at 1 p.m.

Drew Tipton and Hunter Oglesby each had four hits in the game for Bryant. Dakota Besancon had three and Collins Fredriksson added two. Bryant scored in each of the five innings with a six-run third blowing the game open.

Kincaid was perfect for his three innings on the mound, retiring all nine batters he faced including three on strikes. A pair of sparkling catches in the outfield, by Fredriksson in right and Dalton Holt in left, helped out.

Davis retired the first two batters he faced but, on a 2-2 pitch, plunked Benton’s Ian Allred for the first base-runner.

Benton’s lone hit was a bloop single to left by Jacob Pinkerton to lead off the fifth. But he was erased by a doubleplay when Pierce grounded to Tipton at second. Peyton Like drew a walk but Davis ended it there by getting Hunter Howe to line out to Tipton.

The Sox started their offensive barrage in the top of the first with Tipton and Besancon smacking the first two pitches of the game from Allred for base hits to center. Tipton went first to third and, after Besancon stole second, a wild pitch allowed the first run to score. With Besancon on third, Oglesby lifted a sacrifice fly to left to make it 2-0.

A walk to Jimbo Seale kept the inning going and when Weston Jones yanked a double into the left-field corner, Seale chugged all the way around to score.

A one-out single by Fredriksson started a four-run second. Holt put a jolt in the next pitch from Allred. His double allowed Fredriksson to score. Tipton slapped an RBI single to right and, after stealing second, raced home on another hit up the middle off Besancon’s bat.

Another theft put Besancon in scoring position and Oglesby’s base hit got him home, making it 7-0.

In the third, Bryant sent nine men to the plate before Benton could post the first out of the inning. An error allowed Caleb Chaffin to reach second, beating a throw with a headlong dive into the bag. Fredriksson beat out a bunt hit the Chaffin scored when Holt’s shot to second was misplayed. A passed ball allowed Fredriksson to score then Tipton singled in Holt again to make it 10-0.

After a pitching change, Besancon drew a walk. A wild pitch allowed Tipton to score then another enabled Besancon to come home. Oglesby came home on yet another wild delivery as Seale drew the second of his three walks in the game.

Jones and Kincaid were hit by pitches to load the bases but reliever Lucas Ward was then able to retire the side with Bryant up 13-0.

Oglesby’s third hit was a one-out RBI triple to right-center in the fourth. Besancon, who had walked, came around to score for the fourth time in the game. A wild pitch allowed Oglesby to follow, making it 15-0.

Four more scored in the fifth. Braylon Mays reached when a third strike got past catcher Trey Pierce. Though Pierce hustled after the ball when he fired to first, it was wild and Mays made it to second. Holt reached on an error and Tipton smacked his fourth single to drive in Mays.

Besancon followed with his third hit, a two-run double. Oglesby’s fourth hit drove in the run, setting the final score.

BRYANT SPORT SHOP BLACK SOX 19, BENTON SPORTS SHOP 0

Junior American Legion

Black Sox ab r h bi Benton ab r h bi

Tipton, 2b 5 4 4 3 Sheridan, ss 2 0 0 0

Besancon, ss 3 5 3 3 Wilcox, lf 2 0 0 0

Oglesby, cf 4 2 4 4 Allred, p-cf 1 0 0 0

Seale, c 2 1 0 0 Reynolds, 3b 2 0 0 0

Jones, 3b 3 0 1 1 Pinkerton, 1b 2 0 1 0

Kincaid, p 2 0 0 0 Gagen, c 1 0 0 0

Davis, p 1 0 0 0 Pierce, c 1 0 0 0

Chaffin, 1b 3 1 0 0 Like, 2b 1 0 0 0

Emmerling, 1b 1 0 0 0 Howe, rf 2 0 0 0

Fredriksson, rf 3 2 2 0 Ward, cf-p 1 0 0 0

Mays, rf 1 1 0 0 Davies, p 0 0 0 0

Holt, lf 4 3 1 1

Totals 32 19 15 12 Totals 15 0 1 0

BRYANT 346 24 — 19

Benton 000 00 — 0

E—Like, Sheridan, Pierce, Reynolds. DP—Bryant 1, Benton 1. LOB—Bryant 9, Benton 2. 2B—Jones, Holt, Besancon. 3B—Oglesby. SB—Besancon 2, Tipton 2, Jones, Seale. SF—Oglesby.

Pitching ip r er h bb so

Bryant

Kincaid (W) 3 0 0 0 0 3

Davis 2 0 0 1 0 1

Benton

Allred (L) 2 10 8 10 1 1

Ward 2 5 5 2 5 3

Davies 1 4 2 3 0 3

HBP—Kincaid, Jones, Davis (by Ward), Allred (by Davis). WP—Allred 3, Ward 3, Davies, Davis. PB—Gagen 2, Pierce.