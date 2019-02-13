Trimble, Adams win conference wrestling titles

Ahmad Adams, left, and Austin Trimble

CABOT — Senior Austin Trimble and junior Ahmad Adams each earned all-conference status as they won their respective weight divisions at the 7A East Conference championship wrestling meet at Cabot High School on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Trimble won in the 285-pound division while Adams won at the 220-pound division.

In addition, Josiah Jackson was third in the 182-pound division and Cameron Scarlett was fourth in the 195-pound division.

The State wrestling meet will be held Feb. 22-23 at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.