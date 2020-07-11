Trio combines on no-hitter in Senior Sox’ four-inning rout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coby Greiner, Tyler Bates and Logan White combined on four-inning no-hitter as the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team blasted the MidWest Prospects 17U team of St. Peters, Mo., 16-0, on the second day of pool play at the Mid America Premier Showcase at Hillcrest High School on Friday.

Noah Davis, Ryan Riggs, Cade Drennan, Peyton Dillon and Greiner each had two hits as the Sox scored six in the second, eight in the third and two in the fourth to make it a 15-after-3 run rule victory.

It was the sixth shutout for the Black Sox’ pitching staff this season.

Now 1-0-1 in pool play, the Sox are set to finish up with a game on Saturday at 11:15 a.m., against the Hillcrest Merchants. Bracket play will commence on Saturday evening.

The only Prospects’ baserunners were a pair of batters who walked in the bottom of the first inning. Greiner, who had opened the inning with a strikeout then picked off the runner at second before getting the third out on strikes.

That was the start of the stretch in which the pitchers retired 11 in a row to close out the game.

Greiner started the second with another strikeout then Bates took over and fanned the first man he faced. A groundout to shortstop Connor Martin ended the inning.

Bates worked a 1-2-3 third then White set down the side in the fourth with two more strikeouts.

The Sox put two aboard in the top of the first. Logan Catton was hit by a pitch and Drennan singled him to third, but both were stranded.

In the second, Greiner led off with a bunt single and Blaine Sears walked. Martin got a sacrifice bunt down and reached when it was booted, loading the bases for Lawson Speer, who beat out an infield hit for the first RBI.

Davis followed with a bases-clearing triple. Riggs singled him in to make it 5-0.

The inning continued with one out. Drennan singled Riggs to third and Dillon sacrifice fly to right was misplayed, making it 6-0.

The big third inning started with a walk to Sears and a double by Martin. Bates slapped a pinch-hit single to left then Davis belted a two-run double. When Riggs doubled, it was 10-0.

Drennan reached on an error and Dillon singled in Riggs. Greiner walked to load the bases then Sears walked to force in Slade Renfrow, who was running for Drennan, the Bryant catcher.

Martin added an RBI walk then Bates delivered a sacrifice fly and it was 14-0 going into the bottom of the third.

In the Bryant fourth, Brayden Lester led off with a triple. With two down, Dillon singled him home. Greiner belted a double and Dillon scored all the way from first to set the final score.

The Sox improved to 13-10-1 with the victory. They’ve won 11 of their last 13 games.