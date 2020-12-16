Trio of Lady Hornets earn post-season honors

Three members of the Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team have been named all-conference in the 6A-Central Conference for 2020. They are, Jaiyah Jackson, Sam Still and Alyssa Hernandez. Each was a defensive specialist.

Still led the team with 264 digs. Jackson had 166 and Hernandez 148.

“Sam had an outstanding season at the libero position,” said Lady Hornets head coach Leigh Ann Back. “She also stepped into a roll as team leader. Sam is very vocal and will have a great career in college.”

Still was also named all-State Tournament for the Lady Hornets.

“Jaiyah is a very quiet kid off the court but she did a great job of being very vocal on the court,” Back said. “Jaiyah is still trying to decide if she is going to the next level.”

Of Hernandez, Back said, “Alyssa is a leader by example. She is very quiet about what she does but what she does she does very well. I am very excited to watch her at the next level.”