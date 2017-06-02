Trio of pitchers toss one-hitter as Junior Sox bury Team Elite in tourney debut

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Coby Greiner, Brayden Lester and Cade Drennan combined to toss a one-hit shutout over five innings as the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team opened play in the 16U division of the East Cobb-Perfect Game Invitational tournament on Monday with a 10-0 win over Team Elite 16U American.

Bryant managed just four hits, taking advantage of six walks, two hit batsmen and three errors.

The only hit for Team Elite was a lead-off single in the bottom of the first. The Sox quickly turned a douleplay to erase the base-runner.

Greiner worked around a one-out walk in the bottom of the second, picking him off first before ending the inning by inducing a grounder to Logan Catton at second.

Bryant grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. Peyton Dillon led off with a single to center then Cade Dupree walked. Konnor Clontz sacrificed them to second and third for Logan Chambers, who doubled them home.

Lester worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the third and the Sox increased the margin in the top of the fourth. Catton was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Lester walked and Drennan’s grounder to third was kicked, allowing Catton to score. Lester followed him home on a wild pitch as Dillon was working a walk.

After Dillon stole second, Dupree hit a grounder to short that was misplayed allowing both Drennan and Dillon to score.

With one out, Chambers walked and Jake Wright was plunked on the first pitch from a new Elite pitcher. Greiner’s grounder plated Dupree and, after Catton walked to fill the sacks again. Lester lined a single to right to plate two, making it 9-0. Catton scored on an error to set the final score.

Team Elite was retired in order in the fourth. In the top of the fifth, Ryan Lessenberry singled with one out but a doubleplay ended the inning.

Drennan struck out the first batter he faced in the bottom of the frame then finished with a grounder to Klontz at short and a liner that Klontz speared.

The Sox were scheduled to continue pool play this morning.