Tuesday games moved up to Monday

March 25, 2018 Baseball-High School, Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, Softball

Due to the threat of rain on Tuesday, the soccer, softball and baseball games between Little Rock Central and Bryant have been moved up to Monday evening, according to Bryant athletic director Mike Lee. All the games are at Bryant.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

