Tuesday games moved up to Monday

Due to the threat of rain on Tuesday, the soccer, softball and baseball games between Little Rock Central and Bryant have been moved up to Monday evening, according to Bryant athletic director Mike Lee. All the games are at Bryant.
March 25, 2018 Baseball-High School, Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, Softball
