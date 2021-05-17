Two Lady Hornet relay teams win at Meet of Champs

SEARCY — A pair of relay teams for the Bryant Lady Hornets secured their spots as the best in the state as they won their respective events at the Meet of Champs on Saturday.

In the 4 x 400-meter relay, Eliza Parker, Emerson Wakefield, Brylee Bradford and Ella Reynolds ran a 4:04.51, a season best, to take top honors. Maumelle was second at 4:07.89.

In the 4 x 200, newly reinstated as an event by the Arkansas Activities Association, Bryant’s Alana Gould, Lauren Lain, Jaiyah Jackson and Oriel Spikes combined on a 1:44.09, also a season best, to edge Conway (1:46.33).

In addition, the Lady Hornets’ 4 x 100 relay team of Shaquan McFarlane, Chasity Jackson, Mallorie Scott-Smith and Spikes ran a 49.08 to finish third behind Sylvan Hills (48.95) and Maumelle (49.04).

Individually, Madelyn Thomas scored for Bryant by clearing 10’0” in the pole vault, earning a seventh-place finish.

Bryant finished with 28 points as a team, to place fifth out of a field that included representatives from 53 schools. Conway won the team title with 63 points.

The Meet of Champs caps off the team competition. It annually brings together the top finishers from each of the classifications’ State meets.

The annual pentathlon will be held May 19 and 20 at Fayetteville.